Pokopia players can't fathom just how big the Pokemon spin-off is so far: "More feature rich and wider in scope than Animal Crossing has ever been"

Now that Pokopia, the cozy Animal Crossing: New Horizons-esque Pokemon spin-off, has been out in the wild for a solid day, folks have been reporting back on what they think of it – and it's safe to say most players are very impressed so far.

Pokemon Pokopia is huge. So huge, in fact, it's almost too huge. It's got the day-to-day jobs and chores Animal Crossing titles do, coupled with the creative building from games like Dragon Quest Builders – and even Minecraft, which arguably stands as the most iconic sandbox experience to date.



You have Pokemon to tend to, materials to suck up as a human-y Ditto, decorations to place, and so much land to scape… so much.

A recent thread on Reddit sees fans discussing Pokopia and the mind-boggling potential for creativity it boasts, aptly titled, "This game is HUGE." The poster exclaims, "I have never been so awestruck and paralyzed on what to do next," going on to then ask, "Anyone else simultaneously struggling and overwhelmed while also insanely excited about this?"



I'm (pleasantly) unsurprised to report that lots of players comment in agreement.

"I'm SO overwhelmed," reads one reply. "I have a job Nintendo. But I'm not complaining. I really appreciate how much they gave us with this game." Somebody responds, "I think we are all a bit overwhelmed."



Elsewhere in the thread, a fan says, "Bought it thinking it was just Animal Crossing with a Pokemon skin" – but Pokopia turned out to be "more feature-rich and wider in scope than Animal Crossing has ever been," in their opinion.

The Animal Crossing comparisons don't end there, though. Another person comments, "It feels huge. The first map feels like it can give 10x more content than Animal Crossing." My favorite response of all, however, states that Pokopia "feels like the truest expression of Pokemon yet."



If that's not a compliment, I'm not sure what is – and it certainly checks out, seeing as the game is tied with Y as the Pokemon series' best title to date.

Something tells me the positive reception is only going to grow from here – heck, some fans are still waiting to receive their copies of Pokopia in the mail. With so much to uncover and so little time with the game so far, I look forward to seeing how it all evolves.

