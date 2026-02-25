"Save me Pokopia. Pokopia save me": Animal Crossing with pocket pals looks exponentially cuter in chunky new Nintendo Treehouse stream

Nintendo held a one-hour-long Treehouse stream for the upcoming life sim, Pokemon Pokopia, where a number of features were shown, including the creation of homes for your Pokemon, habitats, and encounters. People online have responded almost entirely positively to the lengthy gameplay showcase, with many praying that it will "save" them.

A ten-minute trailer for the upcoming Pokemon meets Animal Crossing life sim was shown in November with an extended Pokopia gameplay showcase, but the Nintendo Treehouse goes far more in-depth with features from both the single-player campaign and the online multiplayer. On social media, the response from potential players appears wholly positive, with people even saying they are buying a Switch 2 to play.

Writing on Bluesky, one user says, "Finally picked up the Switch 2, ready for Pokopia. My wallet though." Another says, "Pokemon Pokopia will change me. March 5 can't come fast enough." People hope it won't just change them, but "save" them, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons did during lockdown in 2020. Another user writes, "Save me Pokopia. Pokopia save me."

Many people are falling in love with shape-shifting Ditto and the other cutesy features. One person says, in a comment I feel very deeply, "Please respect my chud child when they arrive in March. They are very doing their best."

Another user laments how cute Pokopia looks given that it is another game added to the pile. "Man...I had no real want to play Pokopia," They write. "But it looks fun af and more Pokemony than I thought. The Treehouse is selling me on it hard. Damnit."

On Twitter, some users have been attracted to Pokopia by its features that are similar to games. Pointing out the Pokemon homes which look similar to secret bases from Generation 4, one person writes, "I'm literally obsessed with Pokopia already. LOOK AT THE MINI BUSH HOME!?!?", while another points out the bag system which is similar to New Horizons' saying, "This inventory system looks familiar."

The Nintendo Treehouse has also awakened people to the game's creator. Pokopia is being co-developed by Koei Tecmo's Omega Force, specifically the team behind Dragon Quest Builders 2, and people certainly began to notice the similarities during the showcase.

In a thread that starts with the comment, "Starting to think Pokopia might be really good," another person responds, "Oh my god what?? I didn't realize that, my hype has increased significantly," to comments made about its creation by the Builders team.

Pokemon Pokopia follows Minecraft's lead in featuring persistent private servers with unlimited member caps, but you'll have to "swap in and out" as it only accommodates four at once

