Pokemon Pokopia doubles down on its weird pseudo-post-apocalyptic setting where humans are "gone," but maybe that's a good thing as they seem better off without us

Pokemon Pokopia - the upcoming crafty life sim that looks like Game Freak mashed Dragon Quest Builders into Stardew Valley – has doubled down on its seemingly post-apocalyptic setting. Yes, humans aren't around anymore. And, yes, the Pokemon are much better off without us.

Pokemon Pokopia's extended gameplay trailer from earlier today dove deep into the game's wholesome loop that essentially boils down to: help friendly Poke friends, nurture a liveable environment for more species, explore, and decorate. But it also gave us insight into what's happening in the wider Poke world.

