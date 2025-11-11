Pokemon's new Animal Crossing-like life sim Pokopia gets a March release date, but it looks like it might be a controversial Switch 2 Game-Key Card title

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Pokemon Pokopia will be releasing on March 5, 2026, with a new trailer set to debut later this week.

Since it made its debut appearance in the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, Pokemon Pokopia has spelled danger for Pokemon fans who are also into cozy games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, who are undoubtedly going to sink hundreds of hours into it. The adventure of a strange looking Ditto person befriending all of the creatures in the world of Pokemon is almost certainly going to pop off.

And now Nintendo has confirmed on its Twitter account that there isn't much longer to wait, as Pokemon Pokopia's vague "Spring 2026" release for the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive has been narrowed down to March 5, 2026. Which puts it out in front of Palworld's recently announced life sim Palfarm.

Although this comes with the unfortunate news that Pokemon Pokopia will seemingly be a game-key card release (in Japan at least) as the game was used as an example in a new game-key card tutorial released onto the Nintendo YouTube channel

Not only that, but the Pokemon YouTube channel has set up a premiere for a new Pokemon Pokopia trailer which is set to release this Thursday, November 13 at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Perhaps we will find out more about this mysterious Ditto person and maybe find out the consequences of Ditto being able to impersonate humans, and that this is secretly the Pokemon adaptation of Invasion of the Body Snatchers...

