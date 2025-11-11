Pokemon's new Animal Crossing-like life sim Pokopia gets a March release date, but it looks like it might be a controversial Switch 2 Game-Key Card title

News
By published

And there's a trailer coming this Thursday!

Ditto and Squirtle working together to water dry grass in Pokemon Pokopia
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Pokemon Pokopia will be releasing on March 5, 2026, with a new trailer set to debut later this week.

Since it made its debut appearance in the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, Pokemon Pokopia has spelled danger for Pokemon fans who are also into cozy games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, who are undoubtedly going to sink hundreds of hours into it. The adventure of a strange looking Ditto person befriending all of the creatures in the world of Pokemon is almost certainly going to pop off.

【公式】『ぽこ あ ポケモン』特別映像公開！ - YouTube 【公式】『ぽこ あ ポケモン』特別映像公開！ - YouTube
Watch On

Not only that, but the Pokemon YouTube channel has set up a premiere for a new Pokemon Pokopia trailer which is set to release this Thursday, November 13 at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Perhaps we will find out more about this mysterious Ditto person and maybe find out the consequences of Ditto being able to impersonate humans, and that this is secretly the Pokemon adaptation of Invasion of the Body Snatchers...

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto hopes he'll stay healthy until the series' 50th anniversary in 2035 and is looking forward to seeing how the current team takes on the challenge of improving on Odyssey

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting