Nintendo finally wises up to Palworld, announces Pokemon crafting and building game Pokopia – starring a Ditto that thinks it's a real human

Pokemon Pokopia blends the best of Stardew Valley and Minecraft in this new cozy game that sees you building a lovely patch of heaven for your Pokemon pals. The twist is, you're a Ditto that's transformed to look like a human.

Revealed today during the Nintendo Direct, Pokemon Pokopia is launching on the Switch 2 next year, 2026.

Play as a Ditto transformed into a human and shape an empty land into a beautiful home for Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia, releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. September 12, 2025

Ditto can find wild Pokemon and learn their moves to help build a base. Bulbasaur's Leafage will help you plant grass, and Squirtle's Water Gun keeps it watered. Ditto's arms transform into vines and it shoots the water from its own mouth.

Scyther's moves help you cut down trees for wood and Hitmonchan's let you punch through rocks for, well, rock. Use these resources to build homes for your 'mons and terraform the landscape around you, just like in Minecraft.

You can also grow crops to keep everyone fed and happy.

This is a developing story...