Nintendo Direct September 2025 live report – We're building up to all 60 minutes of the first proper showcase of the Switch 2 era

It's nearly time for the September 2025 edition of the Nintendo Direct showcase. In case you weren't feeling spoiled enough by the recent releases of Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4, we've got another event on the calendar to look forward to. Best spin up the ol' live blog, then.

As Nintendo announced earlier this week, we're getting "roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games." What makes this particular showcase exciting, though, is that it's the first proper Direct of the Switch 2 era. While we've had game-specific events for the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza and more indie-focused directs, we've yet to get a full-fat Nintendo one. Until today.

Hopes will be high that the likes of Metroid Prime 4 will get a release date, considering it's set to release in 2025 and we're starting to run out of 2025. We're also hoping for another look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. As ever, though, we need only wait and see. We don't have long to wait.

When does the Nintendo Direct begin?

The September 2025 edition of the Nintendo Direct showcase begins today at at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. As previously revealed by Nintendo, it's set to last one hour.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on Nintendo's official YouTube, though the stream has been embedded below for your convenience. As ever, things will kick off with a countdown, so you won't miss a thing if you're on time.

Nintendo Direct stream