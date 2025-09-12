Nintendo Direct September 2025 live report – We're building up to all 60 minutes of the first proper showcase of the Switch 2 era
From leaks and rumors and trailers and announcements, we're covering everything Nintendo Switch 2 today in the live blog
It's nearly time for the September 2025 edition of the Nintendo Direct showcase. In case you weren't feeling spoiled enough by the recent releases of Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4, we've got another event on the calendar to look forward to. Best spin up the ol' live blog, then.
As Nintendo announced earlier this week, we're getting "roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games." What makes this particular showcase exciting, though, is that it's the first proper Direct of the Switch 2 era. While we've had game-specific events for the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza and more indie-focused directs, we've yet to get a full-fat Nintendo one. Until today.
Hopes will be high that the likes of Metroid Prime 4 will get a release date, considering it's set to release in 2025 and we're starting to run out of 2025. We're also hoping for another look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. As ever, though, we need only wait and see. We don't have long to wait.
When does the Nintendo Direct begin?
The September 2025 edition of the Nintendo Direct showcase begins today at at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. As previously revealed by Nintendo, it's set to last one hour.
Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?
You can watch the Nintendo Direct on Nintendo's official YouTube, though the stream has been embedded below for your convenience. As ever, things will kick off with a countdown, so you won't miss a thing if you're on time.
Nintendo Direct stream
Latest Nintendo Direct news and updates
Some early results from that poll earlier, most of you are feeling good about some positive Metroid Prime 4 news today. An optimistic bunch; I dig it. My apologizes if I have manifested a delay, somehow.
Another peep behind the Nintendo curtain, former marketing managers Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang have said that the House of Mario is "very good" at curbing leaks from within its walls. Third-party games, though? "Then it becomes much harder for Nintendo to control." Good for a live blog, though. I'll tell you that much.
All that in mind, we put it to you, dear reader:
Another interesting perspective on that. When today's Nintendo Direct was still a rumor, former Nintendo marketing manager Kit Ellis said the event made sense given the Switch 2 games still set to release this year. Or, to put it another way, "Some sort of an update on Metroid Prime 4, hopefully, please, my god."
One of the bigger curiosities going into today's Direct is whether or not we'll get an update on Metroid Prime 4. Partly, as the long-awaited game has been rated in another country only lately. While that doesn't guarantee release date news is near, it has been a fairly consistent signal for other titles in the past.
One thing we can already tell. If we get anything from Animal Crossing later today, we may have to thank fans that are using a literal "summoning circle" to make it happen at today's Nintendo Direct.
And away we go! We've still go some time before the latest Nintendo Direct kicks in, so come on in and we offer some recap of everything you need to know ahead of the stream.