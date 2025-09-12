It isn't a sequel to the best Mario game, but Nintendo announced Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for Switch 2 and it looks pretty good

Nintendo has announced 2D platformer Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Switch 2. It's coming in spring 2026.

Revealed at today's big Nintendo Direct September live show, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book initially appeared to be a new Yoshi's Island game, as the trailer focuses on "the island where Yoshi and his friends live" and is part of the 40-year Super Mario Bros. anniversary.

Instead, Nintendo seems to be sticking with the modern arts and crafts theme that Yoshi games have developed, with The Mysterious Book featuring a distinct chunky aesthetic and offset animation style.

We're swiftly introduced to a talking book named Mr. E, with chapters seemingly functioning as levels for Yoshi to investigate. There's a focus on discovering, cataloging, and even carrying creatures around levels to see how they interact with levels. A small flower creature can make flower buds bloom in one chapter, for instance.

This story is developing.