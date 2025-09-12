Nintendo confirms Super Mario Galaxy 2 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch next month with the original game returning from its 3D All-Stars purgatory

Nintendo has confirmed a double pack of Super Mario Galaxy games is coming to Nintendo Switch ahead of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie on October 2, 2025.

Super Mario 3D All Stars released five years ago as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary, and since then everyone has complained that only the original Super Mario Galaxy was included, with Galaxy 2 being omitted. However, with the reveal of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming in 2026 during the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has confirmed they're coming back.

The games will be available as a double pack physically, with both games being available on their own digitally, meaning you won't have to rebuy the original if you already have the 3D All-Stars game. While there's only going to be a Nintendo Switch version released, Nintendo has confirmed that the games will be compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.

The game will also include new pages for the Rosalina's storybook across both games. But outside of that it doesn't seem like there's too much new coming to the games.

Nintendo also confirmed that the game will be getting both a Mario and a Rosalina amiibo, which are set to arrive next year on April 2nd (good timing for the movie coming out). Plus, there's also going to be a physical edition of Rosalina's storybook although for whatever reason the new pages included in these versions will not be part of the physical book. The book's release date is yet to be announced too, with Nintendo telling us to go keep an eye on the My Nintendo Store during the Direct.

