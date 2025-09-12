2 years after Engage, Nintendo graces us with brand-new Fire Emblem game Fortune's Weave – and the tactical RPG coming in 2026 looks like a direct sequel to Three Houses

It's finally here – the previously rumored exciting fall Nintendo Direct has arrived and provided us with plenty of massive news today, including a first look at Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.



Two years have passed since Nintendo dropped Engage, its last entry in the beloved tactical RPG series, and six since Three Houses launched in 2019 – but it seems fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on the next game. Today's Direct showcase unveiled Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, a brand-new title coming to the Switch 2 sometime in 2026. It isn't just any Fire Emblem, though.



Judging by the teaser at the end of the upcoming entry's new trailer, Fortune's Weave might actually stand as a direct sequel to Three Houses. For a few brief seconds, an older Sothis appears upon a throne. She asks before rising up, "The years were long, weren't they? Have you forgotten me so soon?" There's no telling for certain whether this marks the next game as a follow-up until it's explicitly said, of course, but...

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, launching 2026 (Nintendo Switch 2) - YouTube Watch On

It definitely feels like it is, right? As for the new faces introduced in the Nintendo Direct trailer, we're introduced to spear-wielding Cai, sword-donning Theodora – who appears to be a queen – and more. There's also Dietrich, Leda, as well as others, and some very heavy eastern Mediterranean vibes given by what's shown of the Fortune's Weave setting. The character design and overall visuals are, as usual, stunning.

Although Nintendo has yet to provide a more specific release date, 2026 isn't exactly all that far away anymore – there are less than four months to go now before the turn of the year. Here's hoping Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave arrives sooner rather than later, come the following year, which is already packed to the brim with thrilling new games to wishlist on both the Nintendo Switch 2 and beyond.



Are you a fan of Nintendo yourself? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.