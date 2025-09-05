Former Nintendo marketing lead says rumored Direct "is probably a sure thing" given the Switch 2 games still set to release this year: "Some sort of an update on Metroid Prime 4, hopefully, please, my god"

Former Nintendo marketing manager Kit Ellis thinks it's likely the rumored Nintendo Direct showcase, which well-known game leakers like Nate the Hate say is coming in September, is indeed happening.

Ellis reveals as much in a new YouTube short, in which he highlights Nate the Hate's recent thread online – one that claims, "Yes, there is a Nintendo Direct in September." According to the ex-Nintendo lead, "It's looking more and more like this September Nintendo Direct is probably a sure thing. We've had a lot of people coming out and saying, 'Yeah, I've heard that there's uh a direct coming in mid-September'" – like Nate, for example.

As Ellis explains, community figures like Nate "have good standards of sourcing information and have a great track record actually of being correct about Nintendo Directs," and are "talking about mid-month, September 11 or 12, being a date that they have heard." What's more, the thought of a Nintendo Direct falling on such a date "really does add up," says Ellis. After all, there are upcoming games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo to cover.

The September Nintendo Direct Is Looking Like a Sure Thing - YouTube Watch On

"September has often been a good time for Nintendo to do directs, just kind of strategically in the year," continues Ellis. "And this year, heck, they got a lot of information that they need to get out there – they've got, you know, all of the remaining games that were dated for 2025… some sort of an update on Metroid Prime 4, hopefully, please, my god." He points out that there's also Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which was revealed during a Direct in April itself.

The former marketing manager describes how "[we're] also kind of at a point where we need to start setting the table a little bit for what might be coming in maybe the first half of 2026," too. "Get a kind of first look at some of those games on the Switch 2."

He mentions the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise – but, "nobody seems to know that might get folded into this Direct or there might be something else happening elsewhere in September."

Stating that it's "just another thing to keep an eye on" while admitting "it's been a bit of a slower stretch of summer here through August for Nintendo fans," Ellis concludes "it feels like things are about to heat up" – and I certainly hope he's right.



