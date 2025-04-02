Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom

News
By published

Coming this winter

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo and a look at some of its upcoming games – including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

There's plenty to look forward to when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, but Legend of Zelda fans are eating particularly good thanks to the new Hyrule Warriors. A unique entry in the spin-off Zelda series, Age of Imprisonment sees players step into the titular princess' shoes as well as the Zonai's in the time leading into Tears of the Kingdom. It features the fast-paced combat of its predecessors, albeit with a heavier focus on story.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The new Hyrule Warriors is all about the Imprisoning War that serves as part of Tears of the Kingdom's backstory, chronicling the betrayal of Ganondorf, leader of the Gerudo, and the foundation of the Breath of the Wild sequel's Hyrule Kingdom. Age of Imprisonment is set to release sometime this winter, and is being developed by Koei Tecmo "with support from Nintendo" – just like the 2014 original and Age of Calamity.

Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.

See more Nintendo Switch News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
three pixelated characters walking away into a black background

Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
GoldenEye 007

Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade
three pixelated characters walking away into a black background

Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
See more latest
Most Popular
three pixelated characters walking away into a black background
Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
GoldenEye 007
Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond screenshot showing Samus&#039; returning Power Armor in detail. A mysterious figure is reflected in her visor
Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades for Nintendo Switch games are coming, with Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends Z-A confirmed for the new console
the fell omen on the switch
Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and many more are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, proving it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
GameCube classics finally arrive on Switch 2, including absolute hits like Zelda: The Wind Waker and cult classic collector's items like Pokemon XD and Chibi-Robo
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen
The Switch 2 boasts a 1080p 120Hz display that has me more hyped for the handheld than ever
Dragon Drive
Nintendo shows off Switch 2 mouse capabilities with a 3-on-3 basketball game that's basically Rocket League with robot wheelchairs
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch