Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo and a look at some of its upcoming games – including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.



There's plenty to look forward to when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 , but Legend of Zelda fans are eating particularly good thanks to the new Hyrule Warriors. A unique entry in the spin-off Zelda series, Age of Imprisonment sees players step into the titular princess' shoes as well as the Zonai's in the time leading into Tears of the Kingdom . It features the fast-paced combat of its predecessors, albeit with a heavier focus on story.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Watch On

The new Hyrule Warriors is all about the Imprisoning War that serves as part of Tears of the Kingdom's backstory, chronicling the betrayal of Ganondorf, leader of the Gerudo, and the foundation of the Breath of the Wild sequel's Hyrule Kingdom. Age of Imprisonment is set to release sometime this winter, and is being developed by Koei Tecmo "with support from Nintendo" – just like the 2014 original and Age of Calamity .



Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.