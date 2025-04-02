Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom
Coming this winter
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo and a look at some of its upcoming games – including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.
There's plenty to look forward to when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, but Legend of Zelda fans are eating particularly good thanks to the new Hyrule Warriors. A unique entry in the spin-off Zelda series, Age of Imprisonment sees players step into the titular princess' shoes as well as the Zonai's in the time leading into Tears of the Kingdom. It features the fast-paced combat of its predecessors, albeit with a heavier focus on story.
The new Hyrule Warriors is all about the Imprisoning War that serves as part of Tears of the Kingdom's backstory, chronicling the betrayal of Ganondorf, leader of the Gerudo, and the foundation of the Breath of the Wild sequel's Hyrule Kingdom. Age of Imprisonment is set to release sometime this winter, and is being developed by Koei Tecmo "with support from Nintendo" – just like the 2014 original and Age of Calamity.
Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade