Metroid Prime 4 devs wanted to "make sure" MacKenzie "wasn't annoying" and somehow missed the fact that fans have been annoyed by the existence of speaking characters in the series for decades

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a game with a lot of flaws, but none of them drew more attention from the gaming world than Myles MacKenzie, the character who spends much of the game's runtime bombarding Samus and the player with tutorials and hints of questionable helpfulness. The devs apparently took steps to make the character less annoying, but I'm still scratching my head over how they missed the fact that this kind of thing was always going to drive Metroid fans up the wall.

"[The characters in the hub's] personalities were decided on depending on their roles," according to a quote in Famitsu from the Nintendo side of the Metroid dev team (translated by GamesRadar+). "MacKenzie, the engineer, acts as the player's guide so we consciously gave him a bright, light-hearted vibe. We wanted him to develop items and such, so he is presented as a highly talented, technically minded person. But in order to make sure he wasn't annoying, we made his character absent-minded and kind of cowardly."

But that only addresses how the character is written – which, for me, is perfectly fine. Yes, I know, there are legions of folks out there with automatic cringe responses pointed at MacKenzie's sillier bits of dialog, but I truly don't believe he or other members of the crew are rendered meaningfully worse than any other sidekick in a major video game. Heck, I'll go a step further – I even think characters like Armstrong, with her barely-contained fangirl outbursts at meeting Samus, and Tokabi, with his religious introspection, are pretty endearing.