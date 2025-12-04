The Doom Slayer voice actor is in Metroid Prime 4, and he's down for a Samus crossover: "I wouldn't be mad at that pairing. Neither one of us say much"

The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond voice credits feature the voice of another blaster-toting icon who is totally up for a team-up down the line: the Doom Slayer himself.

Following what seems to be a trend of the Switch 2 era, Nintendo has made another major voice change, as Metal Gear Solid actor Jennifer Hale no longer voices Samus after previously being the voice for every Metroid Prime release. Instead, Erin Yvette – who most recently played Scylla and Dora in Hades 2 and Blonde Blazer in Dispatch – has taken on the role.

Fans soon noticed another familiar voice in the long-awaited sequel, that being Ezra Duke's actor Jason E Kelley, who played Colt Vahn in Deathloop and the Doom Slayer in both Doom Eternal and in Doom: The Dark Ages. One spacefaring icon appearing in a game with another naturally led some fans to call for a crossover.

I wouldn't be mad at that pairing. Neither one of us say much.😂December 3, 2025

Kelley took note of this and responded to one fan on Twitter, saying, "I wouldn't be mad at that pairing. Neither one of us says much." Kelley's Doom guy probably had less than 10 lines throughout the entire new trilogy.

And while it sadly, probably, would never happen unless Nintendo suddenly became cool with the over-the-top violence of Doom appearing in Metroid, a buddy-cop team-up with two near-mute legends would be quite something.

Technically these two have crossed paths before, as Doom Slayer appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – albeit as a Mii costume. And had Nintendo allowed Samus to appear in Fortnite – which was in talks at one point but turned down because Nintendo wanted her to only appear on Switch – the duo could have teamed up there as well. I suppose there's a non-zero chance Doomguy makes another appearance in Smash down the line, but that's likely as close as we'll get.

