Metroid Prime 4 recasts Samus as a Hades 2 and Dispatch actor replaces Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, continuing the Nintendo Switch 2 era's trend of introducing new talent

Nintendo recently made sweeping changes to the extended cast of Super Mario, but the Mushroom Kingdom's not the only place dealing with unfamiliar voices in this new Switch 2 era. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond also has a brand new actor behind bounty hunter Samus Aran's grunts and death cries.

Nintendo Life recently took a magnifying glass to Metroid Prime 4's credits, which reveal Samus is now voiced by Erin Yvette, while Krystle Martin is responsible for the icon's motion capture performance.

For those unfamiliar, Yvette has quite the video game portfolio stretching back to multiple Telltale series, including The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. You might have heard her voice more recently in Hades 2, where she played Dora, and Dispatch, where she played Blonde Blazer. Yvette is also set to return as Snow White in The Wolf Among Us 2 whenever that ends up coming out.

The new voice and mocap duo take over for Jennifer Hale, the prolific actor behind Mass Effect and, err, too many other games to begin listing here. Hale had voiced Samus in every mainline Metroid Prime game dating back to 2002's GameCube original 23 years ago, although different actors have stepped into the character's sharp suit in some of Metroid's other, non-Prime outings.

Samus isn't the only Nintendo icon who's been recast during the Switch 2 generation. Mario Kart World's version of Princess Peach is now voiced by Courtney Lin, ending Samantha Kelly's whopping 17 years with the character. Donkey Kong Bananza also swaps long-time DK voice Takashi Nagasako out for the Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese Kong voice, Koji Takeda. Not to mention the new actors taking on NPC Toads (Paul Castro Jr.) and Toadette (Laura Stahl). The Switch 2 hasn't even been out for a year, but I'm sensing a trend growing here.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was made with the help of more than 20 other studios including Luigi's Mansion and Oblivion Remastered devs.