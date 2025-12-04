Metroid Prime 4 recasts Samus as a Hades 2 and Dispatch actor replaces Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, continuing the Nintendo Switch 2 era's trend of introducing new talent

Super Mario characters aren't the only ones with new voices

A screenshot shows Samus Aran&#039;s glowing pink fist
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo recently made sweeping changes to the extended cast of Super Mario, but the Mushroom Kingdom's not the only place dealing with unfamiliar voices in this new Switch 2 era. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond also has a brand new actor behind bounty hunter Samus Aran's grunts and death cries.

Nintendo Life recently took a magnifying glass to Metroid Prime 4's credits, which reveal Samus is now voiced by Erin Yvette, while Krystle Martin is responsible for the icon's motion capture performance.

