New Princess Peach actor revealed, weeks after Nintendo got heat for breaking the recasting news to her old actor of 17 years on Mario Kart World's launch date

After Mario Kart World recast the long time voice actor for both characters, it's finally been revealed who the new voice actors for Princess Peach and Toad are.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has brought big changes to the Super Mario series from a voice acting perspective. Of course, it started with Mario, Luigi, and the rest of Charles Martinet's roster being recast in one of the final big Nintendo Switch releases, Super Mario Bros. Wonder , but Mario Kart World saw the end of Takashi Nagasako's run as Donkey Kong, with his replacement confirmed to be the Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese DK voice – Koji Takeda in Donkey Kong Bananza . It also saw Samantha Kelly be recast as Princess Peach and Toad.

… These characters are so much bigger than ourselves. I am so honored and honestly can still hardly believe it. I have so much respect for all of the Peaches that came before me, especially the one I grew up with ❤️❤️ (cont🔽)July 21, 2025

Now, well over a month after the game launched, it's finally confirmed who is taking over the reins of Peach and Toad. Last night, Courtney Lin announced on Twitter that they have taken over the role of Princess Peach and her baby variant in Mario Kart World. Lin has previously held roles in Genshin Impact, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Unicorn Overlord. Lin also recently took over the lead role as Panty Anarchy in the revival of classic anime Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

Lin said "Eternally grateful for Nintendo, for trusting me to help carry the legacy of this icon," adding, "These characters are so much bigger than ourselves. I am so honored and honestly can still hardly believe it. I have so much respect for all of the Peaches that came before me, especially the one I grew up with."

However, Lin hasn't taken over all of Kelly's roles, as hours later, Paul Castro Jr. announced that he has taken on the mantle as some of the Toads in the series. Castro specifies that it's specifically the Male Toads, meaning Kelly's replacement for female Toad NPCs is still unknown. He also clarified that the playable Toad is a different voice actor, who is yet to be revealed.

A post shared by Laura Stahl (@laurastahl) A photo posted by on

As for Toadette, Laura Stahl announced on Instagram that she is the new voice for the character. Stahl previously teamed up with Nintendo to play the female version of the protagonist Alear in Fire Emblem Engage. Presumably, the remaining voice actor replacements will announce their involvement in Mario Kart World soon, as it seems like the embargo on the information has been lifted in the last day.

Move over Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza finally justifies my Nintendo Switch 2 purchase.