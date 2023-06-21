Super Mario Bros Wonder: Everything we know so far

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming and I couldn't be more excited. It has somehow been over a decade since Nintendo released a new 2D Mario game, and it's amazing to think that the Switch had to wait this long to get one. Thankfully, Super Mario Bros Wonder looks like it will be worth the wait.

With Mario Bros Wonder boasting a more visually vibrant art style and more inventive approach to level design, new power-ups and more playable characters than ever before, it should come as no surprise to learn that it's one of the most anticipated upcoming Switch games of the year. There's still plenty more to learn, but for the time being you'll want to keep reading to find everything we know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder so far.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has set the Super Mario Bros. Wonder release date for October 20, 2023. That makes the new 2D Mario one of the biggest new games of 2023, where it is set to launch as a Nintendo switch exclusive. The publisher has already opened up Super Mario Bros Wonder pre-orders in the Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com .

Super Mario Bros Wonder gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The new Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks like a fairly radical departure from the last run of 2D Mario games that we received – from a visual perspective, at least. Nintendo looks to be leveraging the power of the Switch to deliver more detailed environments, redesigned character models, and more intricate level outlays which make inventive use of new mechanics and returning powerups.

What's key to understand from the initial batch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay is the amount of creativity being poured into play. A lot of this stems from the new Wonder Flowers, a collectible you'll need to acquire through levels which can unlock the wonders of the world. For example, we've seen characters transform into new items (such as a ball which can quickly whip through environments), Mario's neck lengthen into the sky, the shape of pipes contort as they come to life, and even the lighting of levels changing entirely. It adds a lot of flair and unpredictability to courses.

Nintendo is also injecting a little more personality into Super Mario Bros. Wonder. There's a real playful tone throughout, with evocative sound effects and talking flowers helping to propel the characters on as we see them swim up waterfalls, grind on rails, and do their best to avoid roller-skating Koopas. Classic.

Super Mario Bros Wonder power-ups

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros Wonder will introduce brand new power-ups, one of which is guaranteed to be a fan-favorite when the game launches in October. While there are returning classics, such as the Super Mushroom which allows Mario to grow in size, it's the apple with a trunk that caught my attention. That's right, the newest power-up in Super Mario Bros. Wonder will transform you into Elephant Power. We have no idea what this will unlock in terms of play, but Elephant Mario sure does look adorable.

Super Mario Bros playable characters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will feature a big roster of playable characters. While you'll be able to jump into the shoes of familiar heroes like Mario, Luigi, and Toad in this new 2D adventure, Nintendo has confirmed that Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi will all be playable this time around. This is a massive departure from 2012's New Super Mario Bros 2 for 3DS, which focused around Mario and Luigi's efforts to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser and the Koopalings.

Super Mario Bros Wonder multiplayer

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As glimpsed in the reveal trailer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will feature four-player multiplayer support – and it looks like you'll be able to take any combination of characters out into the worlds, meaning you can have multiple Yoshi variations running around if you want to. Sadly, we're yet to receive confirmation on whether the Super Mario Bros. Wonder co-op support will support both local and online play.

Super Mario Bros Wonder development

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is calling Super Mario Bros. Wonder the first all-new side scrolling 2D Mario game in over 10 years. It's weird to think that it's been so long without a new version of some of the best Mario games in our hands, but it's true! The last traditional Mario games were New Super Mario Bros. U (2012, Wii U) and New Super Mario Bros. 2 (2012, 3DS). In the years since their release, Nintendo has also launched Super Mario Run, Super Mario Maker, Super Mario Maker 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was revealed in June 2023. To learn more about all the reveals, check out our roundup of everything announced at the Nintendo Direct.