Nintendo Direct June 2023 live

As for Metroid, where is Metroid Prime 4? Back in May 2022, it did appear on Nintendo's launch schedule but without a year for release even vaguely attached. Originally announced back in 2017, it's obviously been through some development changes / hell since then. Developer Retro Studios has been at the helm since January 2019, and has recently been on a hiring spree for development support, so hopefully, that means things are ramping up.

When it comes to Mario, I'm so with them. Super Mario Odyssey was so good and so needs a sequel, but I wonder if Nintendo is waiting to drop that with whatever is cooking for a Switch Pro or Switch sequel. Of course, I doubt either of those would drop today! However, stranger things have happened...

If you're following the chat on the Nintendo Direct feed right now, there's some consistency in the pleas from fans right now. It's mainly a new Mario game and Metroid... among chants for Mother 3 of course.

Obviously the other imminent Nintendo release is Everybody 1-2 Switch, which is dropping on June 30. Weirdly enough though, we got a befuddling Everybody 1-2-Switch trailer mere hours before today's Nintendo Direct. It revealed that the some of the game's minigames support up to 100 player at once, with players able to join in with their phones or Joy-Con controllers, in a similar vein to Jackbox. I'll warn you, it's quite the trailer if you want to watch it - and involves a man wearing a horse head mask for some reason.

Just a little KLAXON to say the Nintendo Direct starts in less than 30 minutes!!

It's so weird that we've had such limited info for Pikmin 4 officially really, especially considering it's out quite so soon. I imagine that today's Direct will feature a lengthy segment on Olimar's latest adventure. But, really I wanna see what other games Nintendo counts among those "Nintendo Switch titles launching this year", because it's looking pretty light.

It's also been confirmed that the game will feature splitscreen co-op, which has been a series staple since Pikmin 2. Honestly I'm just here for this creature.

Players are very excited about the idea that we'll be going inside a house for the first time. Or so suggests some screenshots that have appeared on Pikmin 4 download cards in Japan... Pikmin 4 download cards are now in Japan! Are these new screenshots? I don't recognize them… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qGf9FPuvTaJune 20, 2023

Pikmin 4 is due to launch on July 21, 2023 - so not long to go now. It's been in the works for some time now, but from everything we've seen of it so far, it's looking like it'll be worth the wait. You'll be playing as a customizable hero working to save Captain Olimar and the Rescue Corp from yet another crash landing.

Let's start with Pikmin 4 shall we? It's the only game specifically named by Nintendo for a showcase at today's Nintendo Direct.