Tears of the Kingdom Zelda and Ganondorf amiibos coming this holiday

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting two more amiibos, this time of Zelda and Ganondorf.

The news has been announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, alongside the reveal that the pair will release during the holiday season.

The Tears of the Kingdom duo join a Link amiibo that was released alongside the game.

While amiibos make a fine addition to your shelf, they do provide some in-game benefits. I say some as it's usually several in-game items like arrows. Mind you, an alarming amount of Animal Crossing characters lead to you getting meat in game. What Zelda and Ganondorf offer remains to be seen, but it's likely meat.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been going strong for Nintendo since releasing earlier this year. With over 10 million copies sold in three days, Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game in history. Not too shabby.

We gave the game a near-perfect score in our Tears of the Kingdom review. Joel said "Tears of the Kingdom builds on what Breath of the Wild did previously – and with a platform like that to work on, the result can't help but be fantastic.

"Though with the occasional hiccup in execution, the end result is a game as broad as it is deep, and something that comfortably justifies the six-year wait."

