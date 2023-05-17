Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game in history

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the series.

Nintendo has announced that Tears of the Kingdom has surpassed a staggering 10 million copies sold around the world in just three days after launch. This makes the latest Zelda title the fastest-selling game in Nintendo's long-standing franchise by quite some distance.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series. Thanks to those already enjoying Link's latest adventure! pic.twitter.com/BcPtzy3OmCMay 17, 2023

It's been over 35 years since The Legend of Zelda series first began, and it's fair to say it's never been bigger than right now. Tears of the Kingdom has clearly outsold Breath of the Wild, which launched as a day one Nintendo Switch launch title back in March 2017.

"We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest instalment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year," says Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications.

It feels like all of social media is abuzz with talk of Tears of the Kingdom, ever since it first launched on May 12. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the latest Zelda title is the fastest-selling entry in the series, given that people all across Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and other social media and streaming platforms just can't get enough of it.

