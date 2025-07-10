GTA 6 rumor suggests GTA Online server player capacity could double, even triple, and it's making me want to lock my doors and stockpile guns like I'm in a doomsday bunker

There is no shortage of GTA 6-related rumors ahead of the game's May 26, 2026 release date, but few have produced shortness of breath or lightheadedness symptoms in me… other than a purported expert source's suggestion that a GTA Online version named "GTA6MP" could triple its server player capacity.

Spotted by PC Gamer, and translated by GamesRadar+ and with Google, French Rockstar enthusiast and (seemingly) unproven leaker Fravilys claims in a recent Medium post that an "insider" shared that a GTA Online refresh supposedly called GTA6MP is reaching its "advanced" stage, with the ultimate goal of expanding the game's 30-person play sessions to accommodate a more rowdy group of 96 players.

"However," Fravilys says, "according to my latest information, this figure is currently limited to 64 players."

Either way, that's a bunch more people to stab you, kill you, run you over, steal your car, bomb your head, bomb your ass, etc. GTA Online players already have some hesitation about joining a full server of 30 people, knowing, as one Reddit user explains, "We have meets with 24 people, and it's insane how bad it is. People drive recklessly, killing each other…"

64 people, in comparison, sounds like the Ninth Circle of Griefing – but what really is GTA Online if not a griefer's paradise?

"It is important to note that these intentions may have evolved during the game's development," adds Fravilys. "It is therefore possible that Rockstar Games may have adapted its objectives in response to new ambitions or technical constraints that they may have encountered."

