GTA 5 money cheats: Can you get free money in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online?

It's no surprise that there's a demand for GTA 5 money cheats, as all of the best vehicles, weapons, properties, and more cost a ton of virtual dollars. Whether you're playing GTA 5 or GTA Online, you're going to want a big stack of cash to bolster your criminal empire, otherwise you'll be stuck dealing with street-level hustles instead. We know there are plenty of GTA 5 cheats already to modify your game, but are there any GTA 5 money cheats or ways to get free GTA Online money? We've investigated what's out there, to let you know what your options are if you want a quick and easy way to bulk up your bank balance.

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations | GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations | GTA 5 Under the Bridge locations | GTA 5 Letter Scrap locations | GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations | GTA 5 Monkey Mosaics locations | GTA 5 100% completion guide

GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

GTA 5 Money Cheats

Back in the days of Grand Theft Auto 3, there were cheat codes you could use to grant yourself all the cash you'd ever need, but if you want GTA 5 money cheats then unfortunately we have bad news for you. There is no GTA 5 money cheat code available, so there's no easy way to award yourself a stack of virtual dollars - this is possibly due to the in-game stock markets that fluctuate based on player behaviour and purchases, so if everyone could just buy whatever they wanted that whole system would fall apart pretty quickly.

There's also some good news though, as a completely legitimate method exists to earn $200m+ across your three characters, though it does require some forward planning and preparation. To do this, you need to save Lester's assassinations until the end of the main game, once you've completed all of the other heists and story missions. This will then give you the maximum amount of initial cash to invest in the stock market, and if you use this to buy and sell the appropriate stocks that are directly affected by your assassination hits, you can see your funds grow exponentially. For the full details of this method, take a look at our GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions guide.

GTA Online Money Cheats

If you're looking for a way to get free GTA Online money, then again the news isn't good we're afraid. Rockstar have built themselves a huge revenue stream through their GTA Online Shark Card sales, and have made sure that this is the only way you can quickly acquire a large sum of GTA$ to spend in the game. With the introduction of the GTA Online casino there was a short time where the GTA Online Inside Track glitch earned players huge amounts chips that could then be converted to GTA$, and although that has since been hotfixed it's still possible to use the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch to secure high value prizes.

If you're willing to put in the time and effort to actually play the game, we have guides showing you how to make money fast in GTA Online and highlighting which are the GTA Online best paying missions, but unfortunately there are no legitimate shortcuts for maxing out your online bank account.

What are GTA 5 money generators and human verification?

If you've been searching online for GTA 5 money cheats then you may have come across links for GTA 5 money generators, which promise to give you free GTA 5 money if you provide them with your Rockstar Games ID and platform then complete a "human verification" in order to prove you're not a robot. These sites are scams and should be avoided at all costs.

The sites have no way of adding money to your GTA 5 or GTA Online account, and the "human verification" part of this process normally involves completing an offer or survey - which the scammers will use to harvest your details, and/or collect a commission from the offer/survey provider. Either way, you won't actually receive any free GTA 5 money at the end of the process, and could find your personal information has been compromised as a result. Stay safe online by avoiding GTA 5 money generator sites, as the only ways of getting money in GTA 5 and GTA Online are by playing the game or purchasing Shark Cards.

GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online casino

Perhaps after all that you're looking for a different challenge? If so, then there are plenty of other games like GTA you can check out instead. Or you can listen to our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: