GTA 5's worst mission isn't just hated by fans, as its actor says it was "hands down the worst to shoot" because he "sweated my ass off for 8 hours"

Rockstar Games fans are reminiscing about the series while the wait for GTA 6 continues as it was delayed until next year . This has led to players talking about things they didn't love about the previous entries, namely the yoga mission you have to play as Michael in GTA 5 , and as it turns out Michael himself didn't like that mission either.

When he's not giving his verdict on the asses found in GTA 6 , GTA 5 star Ned Luke is always interacting with fans of the now over-a-decade-old game, revealing bits from his time working with Rockstar. The fan-made GTA 6 Countdown Twitter account posted a screenshot from one of GTA 5's earlier missions in which Michael practises yoga poses with his wife and the yoga instructor she's cheating on him with, saying: "This is hands down the worst mission in GTA 5."

Hands down the worst to shoot. Sweated my ass off for 8 hours. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️June 19, 2025

Rather than take offense at one of his character's defining moments, Ned Luke responded in kind by saying the mission was "hands down the worst to shoot." He adds: "Sweated my ass off for eight hours." And naturally the fanbase was pleased to hear that – despite being involved in the game – Michael's actor also didn't like this derided mission.

Frankly, I love when Rockstar does silly stuff like this in its games, do you need a yoga mission that makes the player have to awkwardly hold the controller? Absolutely not. But it is a fun little bit of detail that Rockstar loves to put in its games. God forbid we take time off from robbing banks and shooting people to practise a little mindfulness.

