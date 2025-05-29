GTA 5 modder who spent 10 years and most of his 10,000-hour playtime making Los Santos photo realistic says "modding is going to be bigger than ever once GTA 6 eventually drops on PC"

A GTA 5 modder who's now spent a decade fine-tuning the world of Los Santos with the goal of bringing it as close to photo realism as possible predicts the modding scene will only get bigger when GTA 6 eventually hits PC.

In an interview with our pals over at PC Gamer, the modder going by Razed revealed a startling fact: "According to Steam, I have around 10,000 hours logged in GTA 5," said Razed, estimating "that around 80% of that time was dedicated to developing and testing this project over the years. Other team members have also contributed hundreds, if not thousands, of hours towards developing the mod."

Believe it or not, after seeing images of Razed's NaturalVision GTA 5 mod, I don't have any trouble believing roughly 8,000 hours were spent making it. The mod just got its meaty new Enhanced update, and it looks absolutely stunning. Like, so pretty you'll want to hit the little button on the lower left of these images and expand to full screen. Actually, you know what, let's just do that now. Check out these beauties:

NaturalVision Enhanced benefits from ray tracing features added in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, which launched on PC in March and allowed Razed to dramatically improve interior and exterior shadows and colors.

With GTA 6 almost exactly a year away from releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's still no indication of a PC release date. Likewise, Razed said it's "too early" to get into what GTA 6 mods might one day look like, but said he'd "love to create mods" for the sequel.

"I think modding is going to be bigger than ever once GTA 6 eventually drops on PC," said Razed. "I'm hopeful Rockstar will give players official tools to mod the game, especially with the direction they're heading with FiveM," seemingly referring to Rockstar's acquisition of roleplay server mod maker, Cfx.re.

Razed pointed to Bethesda's marketplace for player-created mods as something he'd like to see Rockstar adopt for GTA 6.

I honestly can't imagine what it would look like if someone with Razed's modding experience got their hands on GTA 6, but I'm guessing it would look a lot like if you took a picture of Miami, Florida with a really high quality camera. Which sounds lovely.

