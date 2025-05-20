GTA 5 Michael actor gives GTA 6 trailer 2 the stamp of approval after the copious amount of big butts in the first trailer caught him by surprise: "That's proportionate, see?"

That new GTA 6 trailer was pretty good, right? At least, it was almost enough to take away the pain of GTA 6 facing a big delay until next year . Since the trailer released, everyone has been coming out to analyze and praise it, with CD Projekt Red communication manager Pawel Burza dubbing it "a masterpiece" and fans being in awe of tiny details like the realistic beer . But GTA 5 star Ned Luke – who voiced Michael – is focused on one thing… the butts.



Luke, who previously analysed the big asses in the first GTA 6 trailer , decided to livestream his reaction to the new trailer on his personal YouTube channel and, once again, focused on the important details that we've all been missing – buttocks.

GTA VI Trailer 2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ - YouTube Watch On

When faced with the shot in the trailer of our new protagonist, Lucia, walking away from the camera in a dress, Luke abruptly stops. "Okay! Hold it right there! This is what I'm talking about" before lifting up his laptop with the image of Lucia's backside planted firmly on it. He then sits in silence while we are faced with the implications of posteriors in GTA 6.

Then, as if in awe of the virtual cheeks, he stumbles over his words a few times before simply saying, "okay, I know everybody loves that big ass" adding, "but, that's proportionate, see? That's what you like, that proportionate one" giving the stamp of approval to Lucia's buns. He then goes, "but when you get into the strip club…" before getting distracted by a new character in the trailer.

In Luke's previous assessment of asses, he called for some less giant cabooses (cabeese?), saying "I gotta talk with these guys, we gotta get some not-huge asses in there," so clearly this latest trailer has gotten the stamp of approval.

Despite his apparent doctorate in derrière, Luke's stream was not fully dedicated to the tush of Vice City. Earlier in the trailer, he voiced his displeasure with Jason looking ripped and shirtless, in his introduction (presumably compared to the first look at Michael being less attractive by comparison). Luke said, "Are you kidding me with this guy? This is how you get introduced!" adding, "Shirtless! Look at this fucker, are you kidding me?" before going into a rant about how Jason is almost too hot... no comment about his hindquarters though.

And just like the rest of us, Luke was very positive about the showing: "Needless to say, I'm very impressed with that trailer. I think it's an awesome trailer." Before adding, "I don't think there's any question that this will be the biggest game."

From jiggle physics to individually modeled blades of grass, this game dev proves how GTA 6 is taking Red Dead Redemption 2's visuals to the next level.