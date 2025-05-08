From jiggle physics to individually modeled blades of grass, this game dev proves how GTA 6 is taking Red Dead Redemption 2's visuals to the next level

Rockstar Games recently dropped the new GTA 6 trailer out of the blue, and it's been impressing fans since with its hyper-realistic visuals – including one professional game artist, who is now pointing out all the impressive details.

In an online thread, Francesco "FR3NKD" Piacenti, who describes himself as a "professional game artist," highlights "some of the technical details I noticed in the new GTA 6 trailer." It's an impressive collection of details, to say the least, consisting of screenshots from the GTA 6 trailer 2, starting with one of protagonist Jason Duval that showcases how "muscles deform realistically" in the upcoming game.

Next, the screencaps show car mirrors with detailed reflections and light passing through glass and producing refractions. Sweat drips and glimmers on characters' bodies, beer forms realistic bubbles and foam, and cars have dirt particles that could potentially form over time.

The artist also highlights hair with "complex physics simulation," body parts that jiggle with movement, individually modeled blades of grass, coins in cash registers, and more.

Some of the technical details I noticed in the new GTA VI trailer as a professional game artist (1/23) pic.twitter.com/MfxsT24zHiMay 6, 2025

Much like in Red Dead Redemption 2, the environments are very aesthetically impressive with enhanced lighting and water rendering, but that's not all. They're also brought to life by fine details like raccoons rummaging through garbage bins and leaves piling up against building corners.

It's exciting, to say the least, even if it might spur concerns relating to performance. As one person comments, "I don't think commercial graphic cards can handle it."

Piacenti isn't the only dev impressed by the new trailer, either. Various others have been reacting to Rockstar's second big reveal, proclaiming that "Grand Theft Auto 6 looks like a AAA game from the future" and has "incredible graphical fidelity." Series veterans are praising it, too, including GTA creator Mike Dailly himself, who calls the title's environment "lovely" and states "things are moving much better."

There's no telling just yet how environmentally and visually stunning GTA 6 truly will be in action, but one thing's for certain – come the new May 2026 release date, players will get to find out for themselves.

