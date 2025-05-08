From jiggle physics to individually modeled blades of grass, this game dev proves how GTA 6 is taking Red Dead Redemption 2's visuals to the next level
Is Grand Theft Auto 6 a video game or a movie?
Rockstar Games recently dropped the new GTA 6 trailer out of the blue, and it's been impressing fans since with its hyper-realistic visuals – including one professional game artist, who is now pointing out all the impressive details.
In an online thread, Francesco "FR3NKD" Piacenti, who describes himself as a "professional game artist," highlights "some of the technical details I noticed in the new GTA 6 trailer." It's an impressive collection of details, to say the least, consisting of screenshots from the GTA 6 trailer 2, starting with one of protagonist Jason Duval that showcases how "muscles deform realistically" in the upcoming game.
Next, the screencaps show car mirrors with detailed reflections and light passing through glass and producing refractions. Sweat drips and glimmers on characters' bodies, beer forms realistic bubbles and foam, and cars have dirt particles that could potentially form over time.
The artist also highlights hair with "complex physics simulation," body parts that jiggle with movement, individually modeled blades of grass, coins in cash registers, and more.
Some of the technical details I noticed in the new GTA VI trailer as a professional game artist (1/23) pic.twitter.com/MfxsT24zHiMay 6, 2025
Much like in Red Dead Redemption 2, the environments are very aesthetically impressive with enhanced lighting and water rendering, but that's not all. They're also brought to life by fine details like raccoons rummaging through garbage bins and leaves piling up against building corners.
It's exciting, to say the least, even if it might spur concerns relating to performance. As one person comments, "I don't think commercial graphic cards can handle it."
Piacenti isn't the only dev impressed by the new trailer, either. Various others have been reacting to Rockstar's second big reveal, proclaiming that "Grand Theft Auto 6 looks like a AAA game from the future" and has "incredible graphical fidelity." Series veterans are praising it, too, including GTA creator Mike Dailly himself, who calls the title's environment "lovely" and states "things are moving much better."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
There's no telling just yet how environmentally and visually stunning GTA 6 truly will be in action, but one thing's for certain – come the new May 2026 release date, players will get to find out for themselves.
GTA 6's new trailer has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to Red Dead Redemption 2, further proving they're set in the same universe
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.