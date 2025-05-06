Grand Theft Auto creator reacts to GTA 6 trailer 2: "Now that's more like it. That environment is lovely, and things are moving much better"
"It's even more impressive they took the decision to delay it," says Mike Dailly
Original Grand Theft Auto creator Mike Dailly, the lead on GTA's prototype and design and a veteran dev who you may also know as the creator of Lemmings, is warmer on GTA 6 after the promising reveals in its newly released second trailer.
"Now that's more like it," Dailly said on BlueSky. "That environment is lovely, and things are moving much better..."
After the release of the first GTA 6 trailer, which Rockstar rushed out after the whole thing leaked, Dailly agreed the game "looks pretty" but was critical of its animations.
"Bloody hell guys, can't you animate things properly?" he said on Twitter at the time. "No one moves like that!"
Today, Dailly had more praise in the chamber. "Looks very pretty," he reiterated in a reply. Rockstar's animation work, particularly in physical interactions between characters, like one scene with GTA 6 protagonists Lucia and Jason lounging on a couch, is arguably a high point of trailer 2.
Dailly also supported Rockstar's decision to delay the game to May 2026.
"We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," Rockstar said in its delay announcement, apologizing that "this is later than you expected."
"They made the right call to delay if there was any issue, be that bugs/gameplay to give gamers the best experience possible," Dailly said. "Many of us are old enough to remember the debacle that Frontier: Elite 2 had on the PC, where greed got in the way."
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said he "fully" supports Rockstar's decision to hold off, and remains confident that GTA 6 will be "a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations." The CEO stopped just short of telling investors, a bit shaky after the abrupt delay, that it will make a zillion dollars no matter when it's released.
Dailly noted that "even if they'd released it broken, it'd still have sold hugely. So it's even more impressive they took the decision to delay it. Kudos to [Rockstar]."
