Take-Two CEO "fully" supports Rockstar's GTA 6 delay, promises "a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations"

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is "fully" backing the studio and its decision to delay GTA 6 to next year, even though it's aware of the wild anticipation the game holds.

Earlier today, developer Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 is missing its targeted 2025 release date and is instead coming out on May 26, 2026. "With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception," the studio wrote. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Take-Two Interactive has now posted a statement of its own, with CEO Strauss Zelnick writing that the company "support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto 6, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations."

Zelnick also said the company takes "the movement of our titles seriously and appreciates the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6," which might just be the generation's most-hyped game considering it's been 12 years since the last mammoth game in the series. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence," Zelnick continued. "As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Take-Two also reiterated that it plans to see "sequential increases" in revenue over the next few years in comments aimed at shareholders who probably don't know who Trevor is.

The Take-Two boss previously said that marketing for GTA 6 wouldn't kick back up until it was way closer to coming out, so maybe don't expect another in-depth look at the game for the foreseeable future.

