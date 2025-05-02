GTA 6 2026 release delay live blog - All the information and reactions live

Refresh

You can’t escape us. May 26, 2026 it is then. https://t.co/eVa5bB1vrhMay 2, 2025 Some people are certainly taking the news of the delay in their stride. Cult of the Lamb publisher Devolver Digital is doubling down on plans to launch a game on GTA 6's release date, even if that is now 12 months from now. "You can't escape us." Ominous!

It's worth noting that Take-Two plans to hold a conference call to discuss its latest financial results on May 15, so expect some more reaction then as you'd imagine plenty of investors will have questions.

Speaking of Zelnick, Take-Two has now issued a statement of its own regarding the GTA 6 delay news. Here it is in full: “We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for GTA 6, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” Zelnick says. “While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for GTA 6, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence. "As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) If you're curious about whatever is going on with GTA Online, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick poked at the topic delicately earlier this year. Asked why a GTA Online fan should continue to invest time and money in something that might be replaced soon, Zelnick teased that the publisher has "shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them." That's not to say GTA Online 2 has been confirmed or anything, as Zelnick didn't want to be drawn into specifics over unannounced plans, but it does speak to the situation not being as certain as you might think.

Given that we've got a year to wait for GTA 6 now, you'd certainly think Rockstar would show us something? I love me some single-player goodness, but I'm certainly keen to find out what's going on with whatever GTA 6's answer to GTA Online is going to be.

Or maybe the play is not to release a new trailer at all? That'd certainly suit Ex-Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij, who says "the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event."

As a side note, while the Rockstar statement says that the developer is excited to share more with us soon, earlier this year Take-Two did say it wouldn't start marketing GTA 6 until it's closer to release. It was our pal Zelnick again, this time speaking to Bloomberg, and outlined that although its rvials might market their games for years before release, they've seen it better to hold off until closer to launch. "We've found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand, and balance the excitement with the anticipation. We don't always get it exactly right, but that's what we’re trying to do." That may mean we don't get anything else on GTA 6 this year and Rockstar is being very loose with the word "soon" in today's statement.

The removal of GTA 6 from this financial year may well change the plans for other publishers and game developers. Multiple developers spoke to The Game Business, calling GTA 6 a "huge meteor" with publishers looking to "stay clear of the blast zone. Blizzard's former president, Mike Ybarra, said that "everyone will move their release out of the way" when Rockstar eventually confirms GTA 6's release date. With everyone allegedly cooking up plans to move out of the way of GTA 6, that original 'fall 2025' release window suddenly looks a lot more wide open. (Image credit: Rockstar)

It's been an complicated time of late in the games industry - and that's really underselling it. Between mass layoffs, game cancellations, studio closures and Trump's tariffs, there's a lot going on and not a lot of it good. Analysts are calling it "unprecedented territory", but the hope was that big releases like Switch 2 and GTA 6 would be a boost for the industry. "I think folks want to be optimistic about things like Switch 2 and GTA 6 coming into the market," veteran games analyst Mat Piscatella told GamesRadar+ just this week, "but this looming cloud of tariffs and the impact and what's happening on the trade side of things, and how that might impact products like accessories and hardware and that type of thing, it's just, no matter what industry you're looking at, you're looking at this stuff going, okay, what happens next?" (Image credit: Nintendo) "People are just kind of waiting and seeing what's happening and trying to plan accordingly," he added, "but hopeful that, with Switch 2, with GTA 6, when it comes to the tariffs, the increased presence of digital – which wouldn't be subject to those tariffs, at least not at this stage – lessens those kinds of burns a little bit." Perhaps actually dating the GTA 6 2026 for May 26 is an attempt to help bridge the gap left by the game in this calendar year?

It's interesting that it was only in February this year that Take-Two boss said he was confident in a 2025 launch. "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things," CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN. Turns out he did jinx it didn't he.

Jason Schreier has already come out swinging, as you'd expect. Posting on Bluesky, the Bloomberg reporter says "nobody I've talked to at Rockstar has believe Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time". "Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch." "GTA 6 slipping to 2026 has seemed inevitable for months if not longer."

As a reminder, here it is, because it is a Very Good TrailerTM. Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

I am particularly excited that the statement ends with the tease that Rockstar "look forward to sharing more information with you soon". Traditionally Rockstar does its own thing when it comes to reveals and trailer drops, but with Summer Game Fest 2025 just around the corner in early June, could it be that we something fresh of GTA 6 then? We've not had anything since that first trailer drop back in December 2023.

Of course, we already knew that GTA 6 was going to be pushing Rockstar's already high envelope of creativity and accomplishments. The GTA 6 devs themselves teased back in November that they're working on "absolutely mind-blowing things" and promise "more to come".

First, let's unpack what the actual statement says. Obviously it starts with the apology that the new May 26, 2026 is "later than expected" and thanks the players for their "support and... patience". "With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."