"We really getting Silksong before GTA 6": Hollow Knight fans can hardly believe their eyes as Rockstar's biggest game ever slips past the indie Metroidvania to rule them all

I woke up too early this morning – as I have every morning since I entered my 30s – and during my daily insomnia-laden session of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I glanced at my phone to learn the GTA 6 2026 release delay news. The reaction I had could only be described as a live-action version of "lol, lmao," and I was soon struck by the realization that, yeah, we're really getting Hollow Knight: Silksong before GTA 6.

Turns out that I was absolutely not the only one to have this extremely clever, original realization. The ever-suffering Silksong subreddit is awash with the sentiment, with posts like "We get Silksong before GTA VI," "we really getting silksong before gta vi," "Silksong before GTA 6 is now a possibility and i cant stop thinking about it," "We are getting Silksong before GTA 6," and "We are getting Silksong before GTA 6," which is somehow distinct from the previous post with the exact same title.

Silksong has been confirmed for launch in 2025, and it's looking increasingly likely that it'll actually make that release window, what with its impending appearance at an Australian museum and all. Meanwhile, we now know for certain that GTA 6 won't be out this year.

Memes about the many things we've gotten before GTA 6 have been going for years, shared by everyone from forum posters to WWE superstar John Cena. But given how legendary the pain of the Hollow Knight fandom has become in recent years, juxtaposed with the GTA community's long, re-release filled wait since GTA 5, perhaps this is the gag's ultimate form.

Now, all that's left is to ponder the next question to plague global society: what are we getting before The Elder Scrolls 6?

Keep track of everything with our list of new games for 2025 and beyond.