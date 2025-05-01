Hollow Knight: Silksong is going to be "playable" at an Australian museum in September, but nobody knows what that means for the release date
You can play Hollow Knight: Silksong in September, but the monkey's paw curls
Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally, officially due to launch in 2025, and now we know you'll be able to play it in September – if you're willing to travel to a museum in Australia to do it, that is.
Yes, Silksong will be part of the Game Worlds exhibit at the AMCI museum of screen culture in Melbourne, which runs from September 18, 2025 through February 8, 2026. While the exhibit will focus on games from around the world, including The Sims, Neopets, and World of Warcraft, the upcoming title from Team Cherry, which is itself an Australian studio, is a particularly strong fit.
"Since Hollow Knight: Silksong's initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet – and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September," ACMI co-curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said in a statement to IGN, where the news was first revealed.
The exhibit will feature the "hundreds of sprites that animate Hornet’s different movements and attacks" and some sort of display of the boss fight logic – on top of, "of course, having the game playable in-gallery."
The question most Silksong hopefuls will ask at this point is, naturally, what this means for the Metroidvania's release date. Is the museum getting an early, pre-release version of Silksong to put on display? Or does this announcement suggest that the game will be out before the Game Worlds exhibit opens?
One thing's for sure: the time to put away the clown makeup has not yet arrived. Silksong is officially set to launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, and PC sometime in 2025.
These are the best Metroidvania games available today.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.