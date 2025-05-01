Hollow Knight: Silksong is going to be "playable" at an Australian museum in September, but nobody knows what that means for the release date

Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally, officially due to launch in 2025, and now we know you'll be able to play it in September – if you're willing to travel to a museum in Australia to do it, that is.

Yes, Silksong will be part of the Game Worlds exhibit at the AMCI museum of screen culture in Melbourne, which runs from September 18, 2025 through February 8, 2026. While the exhibit will focus on games from around the world, including The Sims, Neopets, and World of Warcraft, the upcoming title from Team Cherry, which is itself an Australian studio, is a particularly strong fit.

"Since Hollow Knight: Silksong's initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet – and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September," ACMI co-curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said in a statement to IGN, where the news was first revealed.

The exhibit will feature the "hundreds of sprites that animate Hornet’s different movements and attacks" and some sort of display of the boss fight logic – on top of, "of course, having the game playable in-gallery."

Announcing GAME WORLDS! A new playable exhibition at ACMI - YouTube Watch On

The question most Silksong hopefuls will ask at this point is, naturally, what this means for the Metroidvania's release date. Is the museum getting an early, pre-release version of Silksong to put on display? Or does this announcement suggest that the game will be out before the Game Worlds exhibit opens?

One thing's for sure: the time to put away the clown makeup has not yet arrived. Silksong is officially set to launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, and PC sometime in 2025.

