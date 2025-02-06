GTA 6 still coming this fall, Take-Two boss says "there's always a risk of slippage" but "we feel really good" about a 2025 launch

Yet another Take-Two financial report is upon us, which means the company is once again reconfirming that subsidiary Rockstar's long-awaited open-world opus GTA 6 is still on track to launch in fall 2025. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is confident that the game will be released on schedule, but he's willing to admit that a delay is never out of the question.

"Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things," Zelnick tells IGN. "So we feel really good about it."

In a separate interview with VentureBeat, Zelnick notes that "it’s always the possibilities in our business. However, we’ve given the narrow window for upcoming titles. After all, it is February and we’ve outlined the release schedule through calendar year end."

These interviews come alongside Take-Two's latest financial report, in which the company once again notes that we can expect "Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall." While the official GTA 6 trailer only offered a vague release window of 2025, Take-Two has been specifying fall 2025 since last May. Clearly, the company is still sticking to those guns.

Take-Two expects a big year in 2025, with Civilization 7 launching in February, Mafia: The Old Country coming in the summer, GTA 6 in the fall, and Borderlands 4 coming sometime in 2025. Zelnick has noted that the publisher plans to ensure those releases don't stack directly on top of each other, as "we wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases."

