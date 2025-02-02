Former GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 animator says GTA 6 is likely playable "all the way through" right now

One former Rockstar Games animator with credits on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 reckons that GTA 6 is "probably" playable start-to-finish with the studio mainly focused on squashing any pesky bugs and glitches that might surface.

That comes from former Rockstar Games developer Mike York, in a now unlisted interview with Kiwi Talkz, who speculated about the state of the studio's newest blockbuster slated to come out this year. With Rockstar Games' history of high-profile delays, there's been lots of chatter around whether GTA 6 will also slip into next year, but York thinks the team are close to the finish line.

"They're probably still making a few new things here and there or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game's probably playable now, and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through," he guessed. "There's probably a ton of bugs" - as is the case with crowded open-world games still in development - "and they're fixing all those bugs, and they're trying to find more bugs, and they're trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release because a game like GTA is unlike any other game."

York even said that, during his time working on GTA 5, the team "played the game all day, every day for, like, 8-to-10 hours a day." York also explained how creating a huge, densely-populated game, such as GTA 6, differs from something like The Witcher 3 as players can get up to all sorts of antics that the developers simply can't anticipate during production.

