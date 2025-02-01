Making an open-world game like GTA 6 bug-free is "a lot different" than something like The Witcher 3, says former Rockstar dev

A former Rockstar Games animator has explained how making an open-world game like GTA 6 completely bug free is much different to achieving the same feat in The Witcher, for example.

Speaking to Kiwi Talkz in a now unlisted video, former GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 animator Mike York said that the upcoming game is "unlike any other" because of the "unpredictability of the game and the unpredictability of what the player is going to do in that game."

"Because of it being open world, because of it being like a human city, right?" he continued. Vice City's dense, populated urban environment is also what makes GTA 6 a very different beast to optimize than other open world games, according to York. "And the way it is, it's a lot different than, like, The Witcher open world. It's totally different. There are a lot of things that can happen that you don't really think about until some random kid in his basement tries it, you know? You really don't. When I worked on GTA 5, we played the game all day, every day for, like 8-to-10 hours a day."

The Witcher 3 might boast one of the best-looking, most-detailed open worlds in any game out there, but when you stop to think about it, Grand Theft Auto's maps seem even more daunting to develop. There's the crowds of people, the busy streets, air traffic, bugs and wildlife and ecosystems under the sea - not to mention how rowdy some of the NPCs looked in that first GTA 6 trailer.

It's no surprise that York expects GTA 6 to launch with only a 30fps option, then, with our best hope for a 60fps mode coming from the game's eventual PC port.

GTA 5 Trevor actor wants the fan-favorite to return in GTA 6 just so Rockstar Games can kill him again.