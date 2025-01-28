GTA 5 Trevor actor wants the fan-favorite to be in GTA 6 just so Rockstar can kill him off immediately

Steven Ogg, the voice actor who plays Trevor Philips, one of Grand Theft Auto 5 's three protagonists, would love to see the unhinged character go out with style in GTA 6 .

In an interview with ScreenRant , Ogg says, "It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning." This would put a twist on his own introduction in GTA 5, where he brutally kills Johnny Klebitz, a character from GTA 4 who went on to be the protagonist in The Lost and Damned DLC.

Ogg explains: "I think that would be cool because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'Hey, thank you.' Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over."

GTA 6 is set in Vice City, which is that world's version of Miami. If we assume the US in-game is geographically similar to the real-life one, then that would mean Trevor is very far from his home in Los Santos. But if there's anywhere I'd expect Trevor to end up after GTA 5, it's Florida. Maybe it'll contain some of San Andreas' backwater bliss .

If he is alive in GTA 6, it would mean that two of GTA 5's possible three endings are the cannon ones: either killing Michael or teaming up against the FIB and Merryweather. I suppose Rockstar could make the ending where Trevor is killed cannon and find some way to explain how he actually survived, but it seems like the Deathwish ending would be the one it wants to be the most true, as that leaves everyone alive and well. Well, the protagonists, anyway.

Do you think we'll see any familiar faces when GTA 6 comes out later this year?

