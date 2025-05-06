Rockstar gives us our best look at the GTA 6 characters yet, from a beer-loving, conspiracy-believing hermit to a rap duo with a "relentless social media presence"

After dropping the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer out of the blue today, Rockstar Games has gone on to post biographies for each of the upcoming open-world gem's characters – and they all sound about as quirky and wild as any longtime GTA fan would expect.

As seen in the newly released GTA 6 trailer 2, the upcoming entry's primary protagonists are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos – a modern-day crime-committing couple akin to Bonnie and Clyde. Rockstar's official website details the two, describing Jason as an army veteran now working for local drug dealers in the Keys. Lucia, on the other hand, has just done time at the Leonida Penitentiary. There's more to the game than the protagonists, though.

The site also describes Cal Hampton, a beer-loving, conspiracy-believing hermit of sorts who is friends with Jason. According to Rockstar, "Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open." Then, there's Vice City legend Boobie Ikes, who went from the streets to overseeing "a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio."

Partnered with Ikes at Only Raw Records is young aspiring musician Dre'Quan Priest, who was "always more of a hustler than a gangster." As Rockstar writes on Priest, "Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal." As GTA 6 unfolds, the music-motivated character has his eyes set on breaking into the Vice City scene properly and venturing outside of Ike's strip club.

After Ike and Priest, the site explores duo Real Dimez – Bae-Luxe and Roxy – "girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence." Five years before the events of GTA 6, the two had an early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY. Since then, they've "signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice."

There's also Raul Bautista, a cunning bank robber with plenty of charm and experience to boot, "always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards." As seasoned a criminal as he is, he's also reckless – so much so, he "raises the stakes with every score." Sooner or later, as Rockstar puts it, "his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table."

Last but certainly not least, it seems, is Brian Heder, "a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys." The older character, who has "been around long enough to let others do his dirty work," is "still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori" and allows Jason to live "rent-free" at one of his properties – "so long as he helps with local shakedowns," of course.

