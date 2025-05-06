GTA 6 trailer 2 live coverage - all the analysis and reactions

Surprise! Rockstar has dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 to ramp up some excitement about its long-awaited blockbuster.

The new trailer, which you can find below, is the first new look we've had at GTA 6 since Rockstar dropped the first trailer back in December 2023. As such, you can say another look was long overdue, though the timing feels just right.

Why? As I'm sure you'll remember, Rockstar revealed just last week that GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026. It's exciting to get an official date, sure, though that specific date means the open-world crime 'em up is delayed out of 2025.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said at the time. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

The year-long road to May might feel long, though Rockstar has lifted the mood with a new trailer for us to nitpick and dig into for clues. On that note, stick with us here as we go over GTA 6 trailer 2 to mull over what might and might not be on the way.

GTA 6 trailer 2