GTA 6 trailer 2 live coverage - all the analysis and reactions
Rockstar is making the GTA 6 delay news a bit easier to swallow with another look at the long-awaited game
Surprise! Rockstar has dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 to ramp up some excitement about its long-awaited blockbuster.
The new trailer, which you can find below, is the first new look we've had at GTA 6 since Rockstar dropped the first trailer back in December 2023. As such, you can say another look was long overdue, though the timing feels just right.
Why? As I'm sure you'll remember, Rockstar revealed just last week that GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026. It's exciting to get an official date, sure, though that specific date means the open-world crime 'em up is delayed out of 2025.
"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said at the time. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.
"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."
The year-long road to May might feel long, though Rockstar has lifted the mood with a new trailer for us to nitpick and dig into for clues. On that note, stick with us here as we go over GTA 6 trailer 2 to mull over what might and might not be on the way.
GTA 6 trailer 2
Finally, to round off the list of characters that Rockstar has just revealed, you've got Raul Bautista, a "seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards." Then there's classic drug runner Brian Heder, who is still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, but is too experienced these days to handle the dirty work. I think I'm starting to see where we figure into their plans.
Getting musical now, we've got Dre'Quan Priest, who knew breaking into music was the goal even "when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meat." Then you've got Real Dimez, the duo of Bae-Luxe and Roxy who have "the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence."
Moving on. No Grand Theft Auto is complete without a strip club and it's no different here, except the owner is part of the gang. Boobie Ike is a "local Vice City legend — and acts like it."
"One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio — Boobie's all smiles until it's time to talk business," Rockstar says.
While I'm here, Jason's voice actor has a lil' bit of Jon Bernthal about him. Good times if you like The Bear!
Am I the only one getting Matty Matheson vibes?
Of course, a gang is often bigger than two people and that's the case here. We're also getting a big ol' conspiracy theorist called Cal Hampton who is a pal of Jason and feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open. Could this be the next Lester Crest?
Lucia Caminos, meanwhile, was taught to fight as soon as she could walk, which is probably why she ended up in Leonida Penitentiary. Luck apparently got her out so now she can chase the ideal "good" life her mother wanted since their days in Liberty City, though we somehow think that won't be coming too easy.
So who is our man Jason Duval? According to Rockstar, he grew up around "grifters and crooks," and largely found himself back in their company after a stint in the army to "shake off his troubled teens."
Jason and Lucia have long been the suspect names of our iconic duo, but hey, it's nice to get something confirmed.
First things first - we've got some names! Alongside the trailer, Rockstar has updated the GTA 6 website. There's a heap of new details we'll get into, though the first to catch the eye reveals what our protagonists are called.
"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
Well, that was a nice surprise, wasn't it? Strap in, gang, we've got a trailer to unpack.