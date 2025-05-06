GTA 6 brings back a classic location from Vice City, this time even more ridiculously American

In the very unlikely event that this is the first news article you're reading about the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer Rockstar dropped out of the blue today – yes, the official GTA 6 trailer 2 is here, it's glorious, and it contains a ton of juicy new details about the upcoming sequel.

One of those details is related to the apparent return of Phil Cassidy, everyone's favorite dirtbag from GTA: Vice City. If the trailer doesn't confirm that Phil hopped over from 3D canon and into the HD universe housing GTA 6, it definitely confirms that his ammo shop, lovingly dubbed Phil's Depot in Vice City and Vice City Stories, has been re-realized in GTA 6... except now it's even more unabashedly, stupidly American.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

At around the 2:10 mark in the new trailer, a man that looks to be Phil Cassidy can be seen in an advertisement for an ammo shop he calls – brace yourself sweet, delicate UK readers – Phil's Ammunation.

That's right, in a prototypical display of either ignorance or proud defiance of established language conventions, this all-American badass pronounces it Ammun-ation.

"Come to Phil's Ammunation today. We've got more guns than the law allows," he barks, flanked by bikini-clad women before firing off semiautomatic rounds from a rooftop.

Anyway, yes, it appears Phil's Depot has been re-named Phil's, ugh, Ammunation. It's even spelled that way on the sign, which confirms Phil isn't just riffing on the name. He friggin' re-named it that, on purpose. It's the Gulf of Phil, now, folks.

