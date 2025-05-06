GTA 6 trailer 2 drops out of nowhere, putting Lucia and Jason in the spotlight once again

Rockstar abruptly released the second GTA 6 trailer today, May 6, on the heels of a delay that has shifted the open-world game to May 26, 2026.

GTA 6 trailer 2 puts coupled protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval in the spotlight, with Lucia leaving prison and quickly joining Jason in a life of crime.

The glut of criminal activities available in Rockstar's open-world sandbox, from small-time robberies to ambitious heists, is the backdrop for much of the trailer, though Jason seems to front a more honest living elsewhere.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

On a hefty new Rockstar page, Jason's character profile notes that he joined the Army to "shake off his troubled teens," only to wind up once again "doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners." He now dreams of aiming higher and doing "something new."

Lucia, meanwhile, learned "to fight as soon as she could walk" – an upbringing that eventually earned her a stint in the penitentiary on Leonida, the overall setting of GTA 6.

Vice City, a GTA holy ground, is just one area of GTA 6, and Liberty City only comes up in a passing reference to Lucia's past in today's content flood: "Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City," her bio reads.

We're also introduced to Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason's, seemingly a bit of an accomplice in GTA 6, and a hardcore conspiracy theorist if his distrust of birds is anything to go by. "Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open," Rockstar says.

The Pointer Sisters' song Hot Together carries the trailer, contrasting Tom Petty's Love is a Long Road from the first trailer.

Follow our GTA 6 trailer 2 live coverage for analysis and reactions as they come in.