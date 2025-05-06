"IS THAT PHIL CASSIDY": New GTA 6 trailer seems to resurrect a fan-favorite GTA 3D loser years after he disappeared from the franchise

You might have been too lightheaded to notice – it's not nice of Rockstar to surprise-drop a new GTA 6 trailer without issuing a fainting couch warning first – but it seems like the long-lost dirtbag Phil Cassidy will return in the action game delayed to May 26, 2026 .

Though, this idea is… complicated. First: the trigger-happy Southerner who appears to be Phil in the new GTA 6 trailer has two arms. But the GTA 3D, dishonorable army vet is famously one-armed in his alternate universe games.

Then, there's the matter of the alternate universe. Since GTA 6 is part of the HD canon and Phil was last spotted in 2006's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories – an unconnected, 3D universe game – the matter of his sudden rise from the grave feels even less likely. At least, that's what fans used to think.

"Who Else Wants To See Phil Cassidy Return In GTA 6?" asks a hopeful Reddit post from one year ago.

"How do people still not know the 3D and HD games are in different universes?" says a definitive top reply . "Not happening."

But, this morning's new GTA 6 trailer has GTA fans ready to believe in miracles.

"IS THAT PHIL CASSIDY," a Reddit comment yells out into the May wind.

