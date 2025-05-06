GTA 6's Lucia and Jason get full names and backstories as trailer 2 drops and Rockstar shares loads more details about its protagonists

Out of nowhere, a new GTA 6 trailer is here, and Rockstar Games has also released a load of extra details about its protagonists, to boot.

On the official Rockstar website – if you can get it to load right now with everyone else trying to access it – the developer has shared character profiles for its protagonists and some of its supporting cast, revealing the full names of Lucia and her now-named partner in crime Jason, as well as a taste of their backstories.

Lucia Caminos seems to have had her share of bad luck, as her bio reveals that her "father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia's learned her lesson – only smart moves from here."

We see Lucia leaving the Penitentiary in the latest trailer, so perhaps that's something that happens near the start of the game? She also has roots in GTA 4's Liberty City, as her bio continues: "More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City – but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands."

Then, we have Jason Duval, who "wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder." He "grew up around grifters and crooks," and "after a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new."

Even though Lucia and Jason seem really close, his bio adds that meeting her "could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him." It continues: "Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

After the game's delay was announced last week, GTA 6 trailer 2 was exactly what fans needed to lift their spirits, and this has been the biggest look we've had so far at Rockstar's upcoming open-world blockbuster. There's no doubt that loads of details are going to be picked out from it over the hours, days, and even weeks to come, so stay tuned for that.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysts react to GTA 6 delay: "2025 will clearly be the year of Nintendo now" and "the delay isn't a stumble – it's Rockstar doing what it always does."