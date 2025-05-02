Analysts react to GTA 6 delay: "2025 will clearly be the year of Nintendo now" and "the delay isn't a stumble – it's Rockstar doing what it always does"

A GTA 6 delay has pushed Rockstar's open-world epic to May 2026, dramatically lightening the release lineup for the second half of 2025. This is only one game, but in terms of potential impact and reach, it's long been regarded as potentially the most important game ever released . With GTA 6 now more than a year out, analysts expect the industry to feel the absence sorely, though there could be some opportunity in the resulting vacuum.

GTA 6 was meant to be a rising tide that lifts all boats this year, bringing people and spending and investment back to an industry that's largely been contracting or coasting for a while, particularly on console (GTA 6 hasn't been announced for PC, but a port seems inevitable ).

It's also an all-consuming blockbuster threatening to bury any adjacent releases. This delay may be a short-term opportunity for some other games and companies, but many analysts agree that the games forecast as a whole will be down at a time where a boost is needed.

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Japan game industry consultancy Kantan Games, notes that "studios looking to release games in the second half of 2025 are probably breathing a sigh of relief now: No more danger that GTA 6 takes the oxygen out of the room anymore.

"Now Nintendo has half a year to prepare and market a potentially big holiday line-up, Sony can release Ghost of Yotei in peace, and Microsoft has more room to possibly release its Xbox handheld," Toto tells GamesRadar+. "However, the double whammy that was supposed to revitalize the game industry overall is now called off." (As it happens, Ghost of Yotei pre-orders began just hours after the delay broke.)

Toto predicts that "2025 will clearly be the year of Nintendo now," with PlayStation and Xbox bringing milder offerings to the table much later in their console cycles while the Switch 2 comes out swinging.

One upside, Toto reiterates, is that devs can get a head start planning around Rockstar's May 2026 window, steering clear of the elephant in the room. Unless you're Devolver Digital – then you're lining up iron sights right on that elephant.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Joost van Dreunen, who writes the SuperJoost Playlist and teaches at NYU Stern School of Business , agrees that "without GTA 6 sucking the air out of the room, Q4 just got a little more breathable for everyone else."

He tells us: "Big publishers like EA, Ubisoft, and Sony now have a shot at commanding attention during a window that would have otherwise been swallowed whole. It's an opportunity.

"At the same time, they can't rely on piggybacking off the cultural moment a GTA launch creates. Instead, they'll need to generate their own buzz, which is harder and costlier in a market where attention is fragmented and consumer enthusiasm is thinner than usual."

The implications for Rockstar and GTA 6 itself are no concern, Van Dreunen reasons. "The delay isn't a stumble — it's Rockstar doing what it always does: waiting for the perfect moment. GTA 6 now lands in May 2026, giving it a bigger install base, less competition, and total narrative control. That's how GTA 5 managed to achieve its success, too."

He highlights another key point: beyond additional development time, this delay gives Rockstar a chance to capitalize on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X owners the holiday season will bring.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

The sowing can sound good, but the reaping will come. As Circana games lead Mat Piscatella pointed out , the well-worn games mantra of 'survive to 2025' has now become 'survive through 2025' – a far more daunting challenge.

Likewise, Van Dreunen reckons that "the rest of the industry, meanwhile, is pulling back. Without GTA 6 to boost momentum, 2025 will be a cautious, quiet year."

Piscatella additionally told us that "I don't think anyone benefits in 2025 from this," putting the boost from a GTA launch on the scales.

"It would have also, if successful, brought potential growth months to the industry (again, particularly on the console side) and may have even worked to reinvigorate investor interest in the segment," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is assuring shaky investors that the delay is justified and will be a net positive in the end, promising "a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations."

On the heels of a hefty price hike from Xbox , "this week has certainly been nightmare scenario territory for the video game industry forecast," Piscatella said on social media .

"It wasn't looming over the holiday season, it was going to be a big driver of what success potential the holiday season had," Piscatella told us of GTA 6.