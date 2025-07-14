King of the Hill Revival has finally revealed what grown-up Bobby’s job is, and we feel like proud parents over here

The new King of the Hill trailer has finally confirmed what we, along with many other fans, have been wondering ever since the revival was announced: just what is little Bobby Hill doing with his life now that he is an adult?

Well, that question has finally been answered as the newest trailer for season 14 shows Bobby Hill working as a chef at a Japanese fusion restaurant called Robota Chane. In the clip, Bobby welcomes some customers into the restaurant, saying, "I'm your chef, Bobby Hill."

However, in true King of the Hill style, there is something different about Bobby’s venture, as the restaurant confusingly mixes Japanese and German cuisine, with Bobby greeting guests in both languages. Plus, trouble seems to follow Bobby wherever he goes, as in the kitchen, he contends with a rat jumping on a tray of steak.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The upcoming revival reunites fans with the hit animated show almost two decades after the original season came to a close. The last time we saw Bobby, he was just 13 years old, having only aged two years throughout the whole original season. However, season 14 takes place 9 years later, making Bobby 21 years old.

Bobby had shown a lot of interest in cooking throughout the main series, so it feels like a full-circle moment to see him live out his dreams as an adult. We had heard rumours of this when the revival was in early development. The voice of Bobby, Pamela Adlon, told MovieWeb that the season catches up with Bobby working as a chef in Dallas.

However, from the trailer, it seems as though Hank isn't too impressed by his son’s new venture either, as he turns his nose up at Bobby’s hipster beer brewing. It looks like Bobby’s passion could provide some rather hilarious moments in the upcoming season. Oh, Bobby.

The new King of the Hill revival will premiere with all 10 episodes dropping on Hulu on August 4. For more, check out our writer’s piece on why King of the Hill being committed to change is a good thing, and keep up with new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.