Fallout season 2 showrunner suggests the series is pulling a Fallout 4 when it comes to the finale's big twist
And no, it's not a plothole
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Prime Video's Fallout TV series may very well be taking a page out of Fallout 4 when it comes to the Ghoul/Cooper Howard reuniting with his family.
Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.
"I think one of the fun things about the Fallout world is that cryo exists," Robertson-Dworet explained to Cinema Blend, when asked if Cooper Howard's family is still alive. "So there's always these questions of, 'Were they in cryo before she left the note? Are they in cryo again? What is happening? How old would Barb be now? How many years has she been out of cryo?' These are questions we hope fans are asking, because the technology is available... Either she hasn't aged a day, or she's a much older person that the Ghoul is gonna find."
At the end of Fallout season 2 episode 8, the Ghoul finally reaches Barb and Janey's cryopods... only to find that they're empty. Inside of Barbara's pod, however, is a postcard from Colorado with a note that reads, "Colorado was a good idea." Some fans reacted to this scene with confusion, noting that Barb and Janey would start to age after leaving their cryopods. As of right now, we don't know how long Barb and Janey spent in their cryopods, if they reentered new ones in Colorado, or if they stayed in there as long as they could (be it 200 years or less) and went out into the world to allow themselves to age.
It's possible that Barb is dead and that Janey is an old woman now... but it looks like the show is taking a page out of Fallout 4. The player controls a character who emerges from many years spent in cryo in Vault 111. After waking up, their spouse is murdered, and their son, Shaun, is kidnapped. The player must go out into the world and find their son, who (spoiler alert) is a fully grown man now after leaving his cryopod. It's quite possible that Janey will be the exact same age as her dad, the Ghoul, when he finally finds her. Fingers crossed that Fallout season 3 gets a late 2027/early 2028 release date.
Fallout season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide on Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and our Fallout season 2 review.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.