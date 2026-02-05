Fallout season 2 showrunner suggests the series is pulling a Fallout 4 when it comes to the finale's big twist

Prime Video's Fallout TV series may very well be taking a page out of Fallout 4 when it comes to the Ghoul/Cooper Howard reuniting with his family.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

"I think one of the fun things about the Fallout world is that cryo exists," Robertson-Dworet explained to Cinema Blend, when asked if Cooper Howard's family is still alive. "So there's always these questions of, 'Were they in cryo before she left the note? Are they in cryo again? What is happening? How old would Barb be now? How many years has she been out of cryo?' These are questions we hope fans are asking, because the technology is available... Either she hasn't aged a day, or she's a much older person that the Ghoul is gonna find."

At the end of Fallout season 2 episode 8, the Ghoul finally reaches Barb and Janey's cryopods... only to find that they're empty. Inside of Barbara's pod, however, is a postcard from Colorado with a note that reads, "Colorado was a good idea." Some fans reacted to this scene with confusion, noting that Barb and Janey would start to age after leaving their cryopods. As of right now, we don't know how long Barb and Janey spent in their cryopods, if they reentered new ones in Colorado, or if they stayed in there as long as they could (be it 200 years or less) and went out into the world to allow themselves to age.

It's possible that Barb is dead and that Janey is an old woman now... but it looks like the show is taking a page out of Fallout 4. The player controls a character who emerges from many years spent in cryo in Vault 111. After waking up, their spouse is murdered, and their son, Shaun, is kidnapped. The player must go out into the world and find their son, who (spoiler alert) is a fully grown man now after leaving his cryopod. It's quite possible that Janey will be the exact same age as her dad, the Ghoul, when he finally finds her. Fingers crossed that Fallout season 3 gets a late 2027/early 2028 release date.

Fallout season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.