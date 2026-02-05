Fallout season 2 showrunner suggests the series is pulling a Fallout 4 when it comes to the finale's big twist

News
By published

And no, it's not a plothole

Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video's Fallout TV series may very well be taking a page out of Fallout 4 when it comes to the Ghoul/Cooper Howard reuniting with his family.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.