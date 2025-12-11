Fallout season 2 timeline: what year does it take place and is it a sequel to New Vegas?

Fallout's timeline is an unwieldy, mutated beast at the best of times. Encompassing over half-a-dozen games, several centuries, and now a hit Prime Video show, there's a lot to take in when trying to figure out where everything takes place.

Now, Fallout season 2 is added into the mix. Thanks to its ties to Fallout: New Vegas, there's a high chance – this is Vegas, after all – that it could get even more complicated. To help alleviate any calendar-based confusion you may have, we've put together the Fallout season 2 timeline below, including the series' history through the years at a brief glance.

For more, check out our ranking of the best Fallout games and guide to Fallout season 2's familiar face, Mr. House.

What year does Fallout season 2 take place?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 takes place in 2296, and is chronologically the latest entry in the entire Fallout series.

It was revealed in SFX magazine that the new season begins mere days after the events of the Fallout season 1 ending, meaning we're quietly confident in it taking place in the same year as the first season.

“It’s a short amount of time after we left [the Ghoul and Lucy] at the end of season one. It’s been days, not hours, and they are on their way to Vegas on foot," producer James Altman revealed.

The scenes featuring Cooper Howard in the 'past' should, yet again, take place in 2077 – the year of the franchise's paradigm-shifting Great War.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where does Fallout season 2 sit on the complete Fallout timeline?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Now, here's where things get a little complicated. Fallout season 2 (as mentioned above) is the latest entry in the series, both by release date and the franchise's chronological order.

As confirmed in our interview with co-showrunner Geneva Dworet-Robertson, the second season takes place "15 years" after the events of Fallout: New Vegas in 2281.

Other big entries in the series include Fallout 3 (set in 2277) and Fallout 4 (2287). The main Fallout timeline is below:

Cooper Howard flashbacks – 2077

Fallout 76 – 2102

Fallout 1 – 2161

Fallout 2 – 2241

Fallout 3 – 2277

Fallout: New Vegas – 2281

Fallout 4 – 2287

Fallout season 1 – 2296

Fallout season 2 – 2296

Is Fallout season 2 a sequel to New Vegas?

(Image credit: Prime Video/MGM)

Chronologically speaking, Fallout season 2 is a sequel to New Vegas – insomuch as it comes after the events of 2010's Obsidian classic and is set in New Vegas.

There's also the issue of Mr. House (played in the TV show by Justin Theroux) who will seemingly have a major part to play in proceedings.

Todd Howard even told us discussions were had about "what the factions were up to now", indicating that the 'what comes next' approach is one being taken by Fallout season 2 in regards to the iconic RPG location.

Having said that, Fallout season 2 won't follow on from a specific New Vegas ending where it can help it, meaning that the connective tissue between game and TV show is a little thinner than expected when it comes to responding to the events of Fallout: New Vegas and its impact on the wasteland as a whole.

Need something new to watch after Fallout? Here are our picks for the best Prime Video shows and best Prime Video movies.