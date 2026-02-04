Fallout season 2 finale blueprints explained: what is Liberty Prime Alpha?

The Fallout season 2 finale literally just provided the blueprints for one of the series' most formidable weapons, but it's something that only hardened game fans might recognize the importance of.

Spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

The Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene checks back in with the Brotherhood of Steel. Spoilers: it's not going well. With the Brotherhood seemingly fighting among themselves, Dane arrives on the scene to give their chapter an upper hand.

They hand Quintus a scroll, which reveals blueprints for a giant robot (in the style of a power suit) called Liberty Prime Alpha.

What is Liberty Prime Alpha?

It's not just a cool-sounding name. Liberty Prime has a rich history in recent Fallout games, one that tips the hand towards Quintus making good on his 'Destroyer' moniker. In effect, a Brotherhood suit scaled up to 100x the size, Liberty Prime was once touted as the pre-war weapon to end the Indo-American war and seize Anchorage from Chinese forces in Alaska.

While technical issues meant that never came to fruition, the schematics found its way to the Brotherhood around the time of Fallout 3 (almost 20 years prior to the events of the Fallout series).

Fallout 3's player character encounters the Brotherhood, who re-activates Liberty Prime. From there, Liberty Prime beats back the Enclave, allowing the player to activate Project Purity and bring clean water back to the wasteland.

However, Liberty Prime is destroyed in Fallout 3's Broken Steel DLC. Not to keep a good robot down, its pieces are salvaged and – depending on the player's actions – is used to defeat the Institute in Fallout 4 (or to unwittingly destroy a chapter of the Brotherhood). It is presumed destroyed and lost, and hasn't returned as part of the Fallout timeline. Until now, that is.

If it's now in Quintus' hands, it could be bad news for everyone. In its pomp, Liberty Prime boasts high-powered laser weapons and nuclear devices, essentially making it a one-robot killing machine (it's unclear whether the 'Alpha' version will have that weaponry).

With the Brotherhood fractured, Quintus clearly wants to either bring them together – or completely eradicate his enemies. There's a fair chance New Vegas, Caesar's Legion, and the New California Republic could also be in their sights, especially given Maximus' presence there, along with the immensely powerful cold fusion diode. In short, it spells bad news for our wastelanders and Vaulties, with the Brotherhood transforming from a secondary concern to one wielding an unstoppable might as we approach Fallout season 3.

