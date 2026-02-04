Fallout season 2 doubles down on not committing to a canon New Vegas ending – thanks to one Courier line

So, did Fallout season 2 make your Fallout: New Vegas ending choice canon? Not quite. As it turns out, the finale makes good on its early promise by not taking sides.

Spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

House's re-emergence on his computer led many – myself included, admittedly – into thinking the House does always win and that New Vegas ended with remnants of the New California Republic and Caesar's Legion scattered to the winds. But that actually wasn't a cast-iron guarantee of anything, according to Robertson-Dworet.

Whatever the case may be – all and none of those options are on the table – it appears House was always waiting for the cold fusion diode to return to Lucky 38 regardless. That's his savior but, as he was only too keen to point out, there were plenty of other fates awaiting him before then. As Bethesda director Todd Howard succinctly put the question of canon in our recent chat with him, "I think it's good to open up those conversations, and you may get history, you may get conflicting reports on how some things went."

