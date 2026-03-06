Creators of Dark, one of Netflix's best shows, are reuniting for a new "cruel reality" thriller that sounds like a mix of Black Mirror and True Detective

Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are reuniting with star Lisa Vicari for Struwwelpeter, a new sci-fi thriller for HBO Max.

Per Variety, the new TV show will take the 1845 children's book, which consists of 10 cautionary tales of what happens as a result of bad behavior, and turn it into a modern thriller following an investigator tasked with solving a series of ritual murders inspired by the aforementioned tales.

HBO Max, which launched in Germany in 2025, describes the series as a "'cruel reality thriller that acts as a family drama exploring themes of punishment and forgiveness.'" The first tale involves a boy who is rejected by his family after refusing to cut his hair and nails, among other hygiene practices. Another tale sees two boys dropped into a pot of ink after making fun of another child's skin color.

Dark hit Netflix in 2017 and was immediately hailed as the "German Stranger Things," given its themes of missing children, time travel, and interwoven relationships within the confines of a small town (that no one ever seems to leave).

The series ran for three seasons before ending in 2020. Vicari played Martha, the love interest of star Louis Hoffman's Jonas. Odar and Friese returned to the streamer with mystery sci-fi period drama 1899, which premiered to positive reviews, but was cancelled after just one season.

Struwwelpeter does not yet have a release date.