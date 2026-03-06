Creators of Dark, one of Netflix's best shows, are reuniting for a new "cruel reality" thriller that sounds like a mix of Black Mirror and True Detective

Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are reuniting with star Lisa Vicari for Struwwelpeter, a new sci-fi thriller for HBO Max.

Per Variety, the new TV show will take the 1845 children's book, which consists of 10 cautionary tales of what happens as a result of bad behavior, and turn it into a modern thriller following an investigator tasked with solving a series of ritual murders inspired by the aforementioned tales.

