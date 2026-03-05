21 years after its unceremonious end, Firefly fans are hoping that teasers for a March announcement mean the show is finally returning

Is Firefly really returning, or are fans overdosing on hopium?

The main cast of Firefly
(Image credit: 20th Century Television)

Fans of beloved cult classic sci-fi series Firefly have been hoping for a return for over 20 years at this point, and if the stars of the show are to be believed, it might finally be happening.

In a series of social media posts, lead actor Nathan Fillion, who played Captain Mal Reynolds on the show, visits his co-stars to tell them that there's some kind of announcement coming on March 15. Fans are naturally extrapolating this into hope that the announcement will mark a Firefly revival.

