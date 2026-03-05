21 years after its unceremonious end, Firefly fans are hoping that teasers for a March announcement mean the show is finally returning

Fans of beloved cult classic sci-fi series Firefly have been hoping for a return for over 20 years at this point, and if the stars of the show are to be believed, it might finally be happening.

In a series of social media posts, lead actor Nathan Fillion, who played Captain Mal Reynolds on the show, visits his co-stars to tell them that there's some kind of announcement coming on March 15. Fans are naturally extrapolating this into hope that the announcement will mark a Firefly revival.

Firefly ran for just a single season of 14 episodes in 2002-3, followed by a movie titled Serenity (named after the ship at the center of the show) in 2005. Despite having just a small amount of officially released content, Firefly gained a massive following that, while not enough to save the show from cancellation, has kept it going as a huge part of fan culture with the cast making yearly appearances at numerous cons over the last 20 years.

The number one thing fans have been begging for is an earnest return to the world of Firefly on TV or in the movies. Though numerous comics have continued telling the tales of the Serenity and its crew, fans have continually clamored for a live-action return.

As unlikely as the idea of a revival has been for the last two decades (especially with the show's embattled creator Joss Whedon falling out of Hollywood favor), fans are holding onto hope that it's finally happening.

Will it come to pass? Anything is possible, especially in the era of endless TV revivals. The teasers themselves have debunked the idea that the March 15 announcement could signal a "convention, podcast, or cross-over," simply stating "You are wrong."

For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows that are in the works.