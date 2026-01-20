45 years after it aired its last episode, cult classic sci-fi show Blake's 7 is getting a reboot from The Last of Us and Doctor Who director

"There's a gap in the market for genre-based British IP"

The Last of Us director Peter Hoar is teaming up with The Witcher producer Matthew Bouch to bring back beloved BBC sci-fi show Blake's 7.

The cult classic, which ran between 1978 and 1981, was essentially the UK's answer to Star Trek, as it followed a space-based crew of outlaws plotting rebellion against the totalitarian Terran Federation. Initially, it centered on the Liberator's righteous, reckless captain Roj Blake (Gareth Thomas), before Paul Darrow's computer expert Kerr Avon took over in seasons 3 and 4. It was created by Terry Nation, who's best known for inventing Doctor Who's Daleks.

