The Peaky Blinders spin-off show has officially started filming, with leaked set pictures ushering the franchise into a new era

The Peaky Blinders are entering a new era, and now we've got our first glimpse at what the franchise looks like in the '50s thanks to some leaked photos from the set of a yet-to-be-titled spin-off.

According to What's on Netflix, production on the upcoming show kicked off on March 4, with the cast and crew descending on Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. Most of the two-day shoot was carried out inside the historic Queen's Theatre – a few miles north of where the majority of filming has been confirmed to be taking place: Birmingham's Digbeth Loc. Studios.

With the action switching to Jenkins Street the following day, eagle-eyed locals (and photographers, it seems) could see cast members decked out in post-World War 2 clobber and period-appropriate cars. In one of the snaps posted on the site, which are credited to MC Pix, one worried-looking, moustachioed character looks to be carrying a typewriter case from a vehicle into a nearby building. Another one has zoomed in on a board for The Birmingham Herald, where a headline ominously reads: "THREE HURT IN FIRE."

Dubbed 'Peaky 1954' on a production company listing, the spin-off is reportedly plotted to span two seasons and will chart the Shelby family's involvement in a bombed Birmingham's industrial rebrand. "The race to own [its] massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions," reads a logline, in "a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger."

What's perhaps most notable about the behind-the-scenes look, however, is that all of actors – identified as Cal O'Driscoll, Fintan Shevlin, and Jacob Wright – are wearing fedoras. With that, we can assume they're probably not Shelbys. Ironic though, really, given that they seem to have some links to the press. Times really a-changing, eh?

For your newsboy cap fix, fans will have to head out to see Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a feature-length follow-up to Steven Knight's original BBC drama. Starring Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson, and familiar faces Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham and Cillian Murphy, it picks up with the latter's Tommy in 1940 as he's dragged out of self-imposed exile.

The movie is in select theaters now, ahead of it dropping on Netflix on March 20. Peaky Blinders typically started filming a year or so before each batch of episodes aired, so we guess the spin-off will arrive sometime in late 2026/early 2027.

For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix movies.